PLANNING a trip to an eatery in Monmouthshire but worried about their cleanliness and food hygiene rating?
Check out this list of three restaurants or cafes, which have been given top marks in their latest food hygiene scores before you grab your coat.
Portico Lounge
Portico Lounge, located on Frogmore Street, was awarded a five in its food hygiene score on Tuesday, June 4.
Visitors have called Portico Lounge a "really lovely place to eat great food," and said, "you wont regret coming here!"
Hygienic food handling rating: Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Address: 5 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5AE
Opening times: 9am - 11pm (Sunday - Thursday); 9am - 12am midnight (Friday and Saturday)
Aslan's Fish Bar
Aslan's Fish Bar, located on Priory Street, was awarded a five in its food hygiene score on Friday, May 31.
Visitors have said Aslan's Fish Bar provides "excellent food," and "fab fish and chips".
Hygienic food handling rating: Very good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Address: 1-2 Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3BR
Opening times: 12pm midday - 2pm (Monday - Thursday); 4pm - 9pm (Monday - Thursday); 12pm midday - 9pm (Friday and Saturday); 4pm - 9pm (Sunday)
Casa Bianca
Casa Bianca, located on Frogmore Street, was awarded a five in its food hygiene score on Tuesday, May 14.
Visitors have said "if you like Italian food then make sure to eat here," calling it "a cracking meal" and a "lovely Italian eatery".
Hygienic food handling rating: Good
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
Management of food safety: Good
Address: 51 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5AR
Opening times: 12pm midday - 11pm (Monday - Saturday); 12pm midday - 9pm (Sunday)
The food hygiene ratings in Monmouthshire can be found via the Food Standards Agency website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here