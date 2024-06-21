Check out this list of three restaurants or cafes, which have been given top marks in their latest food hygiene scores before you grab your coat.

Portico Lounge

Portico Lounge, located on Frogmore Street, was awarded a five in its food hygiene score on Tuesday, June 4.

Visitors have called Portico Lounge a "really lovely place to eat great food," and said, "you wont regret coming here!"

Hygienic food handling rating: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Address: 5 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5AE

Opening times: 9am - 11pm (Sunday - Thursday); 9am - 12am midnight (Friday and Saturday)

Aslan's Fish Bar

Aslan's Fish Bar, located on Priory Street, was awarded a five in its food hygiene score on Friday, May 31.

Visitors have said Aslan's Fish Bar provides "excellent food," and "fab fish and chips".

Hygienic food handling rating: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Address: 1-2 Priory Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3BR

Opening times: 12pm midday - 2pm (Monday - Thursday); 4pm - 9pm (Monday - Thursday); 12pm midday - 9pm (Friday and Saturday); 4pm - 9pm (Sunday)

Casa Bianca

Casa Bianca, located on Frogmore Street, was awarded a five in its food hygiene score on Tuesday, May 14.

Visitors have said "if you like Italian food then make sure to eat here," calling it "a cracking meal" and a "lovely Italian eatery".

Hygienic food handling rating: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Management of food safety: Good

Address: 51 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5AR

Opening times: 12pm midday - 11pm (Monday - Saturday); 12pm midday - 9pm (Sunday)

The food hygiene ratings in Monmouthshire can be found via the Food Standards Agency website.