Samuel Miclescu, 19, entered a property on Alexandra Road – the street where he lives – in search of scrap metal.

When the owners of the house at Alexandra Road returned to their home they heard noises upstairs and called out asking who was there.

Miclescu was in the upstairs bathroom and the homeowners trapped him in their while they called police.

It was said Miclescu became panicked when this happened and tried to escape through a bathroom window but was unable to so he tried to breakthrough the door that was being held shut.

He then grabbed what was described as a fork and tried to reach through the gap and stab his capturer in the arm.

Police eventually arrived and arrested Miclescu, who lied through his teeth saying he knocked on the door and asked if the owner had any copper.

Miclescu pleaded not guilty to burglary at Newport Crown Court, but, in an adjourned PTPH hearing at crown court at the beginning of June, Miclescu eventually admitted his crime.

The matter was made all the more serious because Miclescu committed the offence on a suspended prison sentence order place upon him by Birmingham Crown Court in February.

Miclescu has six convictions for 17 offences all committed in the last two years, mostly for burglary.

In mitigation, more light was shed on the young Miclescu’s situation. He came to Britian with his family in 2020 and has tried to stay in work in the likes of jobs like car washing.

Samuel Miclescu (Image: Gwent Police)

His family moved back to Birmingham, but Miclescu and his partner stayed in Newport with their son.

For burglary, Miclescu was sentenced to nine months in a young offenders institution at Cardiff Crown Court on June 12.