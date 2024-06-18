The Taylor Swift fans heading into Cardiff from Newport

Image: Newsquest

Alice Hope, 28, of Bedfordshire, handmade her own dress inspired by the Fearless album and added gems to her thrifted cowboy boots to match her white hat.

The two Taylor Swift fans had travelled down to Newport for the concert and were heading into Cardiff by train for the concert tonight.

The friendship bracelets made by the two fans

The pair had made lots of friendship bracelets for each Taylor Swift era to share with other fans at the Concert.

These friendship bracelets have become a signature tradition at Eras Tour concerts with many online sharing their designs.

The friendship bracelets made by the two fans

Cerys Mulcahy, 23, of Newport who is going to the concert with her sister Bethan, said: “It’s been a nice morning today and we did out makeup together. We spent last night perfecting our make up. We’re really excited!”

Image: Newsquest

The four 'Swifties' above had to rush to their train but Josephine Lawson, 23, said: "It's going to be great!"

Beth Gibson wearing her cowboy hat for the concert

Beth Gibson, 28, of Cheltenham, was lucky enough to get VIP tickets to get early access to the concert, she said: "I cannot wait. It's taken over my whole life."

Ms Gibson was ready for the concert in her cowboy boots and said she was most excited for the Enchanted era.

Kiara Robinson and Sami Merifield stood near Newport train station

Kiara Robinson, 19, and Sami Merifield, 19 were walking towards the train station and said they were 'buzzing'.

Throughout the morning Taylor Swift Fans were making their way into Cardiff for the concert and even Transport for Wales had a message for the ‘Swifties’.

A sign at Newport train station with a message for the 'Swifties'

Rebecca and Francis 'very excited' for the concert

Where has Taylor Swift been staying?

It’s rumoured the star has moved into a £3,000 a night rental property near Diddly Squat Farm.

The property is near the homes of big celebrities, including The Beckhams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and David Cameron.