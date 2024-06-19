Officers were trying to arrest Gerome Campbell at a house in Newport when he bolted out of the front door following a violent struggle with them.

He made a run for it after punching a policewoman in the head causing her a small cut and he left a policeman with injuries to his hand and elbow.

Pamela Kaiga, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court he was wanted for around an hour before he was found in the attic back at the house.

Campbell was not charged over the “domestic violence incident” and was released on police bail on condition he did not contact his former partner.

But he ignored this order within a few days and sent her a number of messages for over a month with some of them being “abusive”.

Miss Kaiga said Campbell had called the woman a “rat”, demanded money he claimed he was owed and threatened he would “bring you so much trouble”.

In a victim impact statement she revealed: “This has left me emotionally drained and suffering from anxiety which I didn’t have before.

“I am afraid he will turn up at my workplace – he said he would.”

After his arrest, Campbell had told police: “I felt cornered and alone. I was thrown around the living room.”

The 34-year-old defendant, of Deemuir Road, Tremorfa, Cardiff pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and harassment.

The offences occurred between December 7, 2022 and January 17, 2023.

Campbell has one previous conviction.

He was handed a suspended prison sentence in 2021 for a knife offence.

Ian Morrell representing him said his client was apologetic for the injuries he caused the two police officers in the “kerfuffle”.

Judge Carl Harrison told Campbell: “The police have a difficult job to do at the best of times without you behaving in the way you did.

“Your escape was successful but it was short-lived.”

He was jailed for seven months but the sentence was suspended for two years.

The defendant was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Campbell was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his ex-girlfriend.

He will have to pay £400 towards the prosecution costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

The defendant was also fined £350 after he admitted being in breach of bail.