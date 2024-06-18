South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Emergency services attend site of crash on motorway

Live

Crash on M4 J26 Malpas roundabout emergency services attend

Emergency
Motoring
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Police are at the site of a crash on the M4 motorway
  • Delays are likely as concert-goers head west to Cardiff
  • LIVE updates here

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos