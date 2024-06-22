Antonios Alexandris, 48, is the owner of Ya Loukouma in Newport Market and said he has worked in the hospitality industry for the last 32 years.

Mr Alexandris said they wanted to offer something "only the Greeks are doing, like homemade kourou pies" with ingredients like feta cheese.

A quick Google search later, you'll find these are similar to Cornish pasties but use different ingredients to give an authentic flavour.

Ya Loukouma offers traditional spinach pies, cheese pies, cottage pie and one named 'Island Mediterranean' - the stall's vegan pie offering.

Mr Alexandris said he used to be a lecturer in Greece and in Wales, adding: "I lived in Athens. I was teaching chefs to become chefs. My main thing as a chef is to develop.

Ya Loukouma deli counter (Image: Newsquest)

"I used to be a development chef for many big companies like Greene King Pub. I like to invent things."

Most popular menu item at Ya Loukouma

His passion for invention led him to creating the 'cheesecake baklava', which he said has won awards, leading to him taking pre-orders for the sugary item.

"People came, they see one [cheesecake baklava] and they grab the whole tray. It's an item we're very proud of," said Antonios, who added, "a baklava and a cheesecake, two beautiful things that go together, with a baklava base, with a cheesecake mix inside."

Cheesecake baklava from Ya Loukouma (Image: Newsquest)

Another sweet treat on offer at the Ya Loukouma stall is the loukoumades; honey-drenched dough balls, which the owner claimed "literally no one, not even in London, had the loukoumades."

Private chef for famous illusionist Uri Geller

The chef said he previously worked at The Hilton Hotel in Athens when he encountered famous illusionist and magician, Uri Geller.

Recalling the time they met, Mr Alexandris said, "he was bending 600 spoons".

Antonios Alexandris serves up the stall's famous cheesecake baklava. (Image: Newsquest)

Future projects of Ya Loukouma owner

The owner of Ya Loukouma started off in Cardiff with a gyro stall called Ya Souvlaki, which has been hailed by reviewers as offering "great value and flavour".

Here, the Ya Souvlaki team said they serve Psomaki.

Through their Instagram account, Ya Souvlaki explained what this unusual menu item, which comes in three flavours, calamari, chicken and pork.

He said: "Our Psomaki is similar to our wraps but a larger base means more filling!

"Swapping the round pita for a long bread roll. Psomaki simply being a Viennese bread roll toasted with our lemon emulsion (for a strong base) then stuffed and wrapped like a traditional gyros wrap."

Mr Alexandris confirmed there will be two more food stores opening in mid July, in Cardiff and in Swansea.

Ya Loukouma can be found in Newport Market.