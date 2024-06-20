The Caldicot Post Office branch at 12 Wesley Buildings on Newport Road in Caldicot, closed its doors in January 2023 following the closure of the McColl's store. Now, a spokesperson for the Post Office has confirmed that a new branch will open in September, to restore the service to the Caldicot community.

The Post Office spokesperson, said: "[The] Post Office is to relocate Caldicot Post Office to a new location - Lifestyle Express Chepstow, Unit 4 Holman House, 36-38 Newport Road, Caldicot, NP26 4BQ.

The new branch will be located on Newport Road in Caldicot (Image: Google Maps)

"This will restore service to the community as the previous branch at 12 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road, Caldicot, NP26 4LY, which shut in January 2023 with the closure of the McColl’s store."

The store is set to open at the former florist shop on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 1pm.

The Post Office has confirmed this move has been made in order to restore the service to the community and will offer similar services as before.

The spokesperson for the Post Office added: "We are keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.

"The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on 16 July.

"Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 442632.

"Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55."

The new opening hours will be Monday to Sunday, 8am until 6pm, which will provide 70 hours of service a week.

The Post Office branch will offer all mail, cash withdrawals, deposits and payments, travel and driving services, except for passport check & send, and will not provide a National Lottery terminal.