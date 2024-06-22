An information, advice and self-help website focusing on mental health and wellbeing., Melo Cymru, has supported over 105,000 users in accessing resources and material since it was launched in January 2021.

Jackie Williams, programme lead for the Melo website and part of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's Public Health team, said: "As a Public Health team, we knew there were things we could do daily that were proven to help improve mental wellbeing.

Melo Cymru homepage (Image: Melo Cymru)

"However, we were conscious that this information wasn’t all in one place or easy to find.

"We wanted people to find this information easily, and for the content to be written in a way that was relatable.

"We launched the Melo website which contains information, advice, free resources and courses that can help our local community look after their mental health."

Anxiety is the most commonly searched topic, along with ADHD. (Image: Canva)

The Melo Cymru website offers materials, approved by

the health board, on common mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, healthy eating, sleep, gambling, fertility, while also giving information directed at unpaid carers, those with ADHD or autism, veterans and students.

Ms Williams explained why there was a need for a website such as this, and said: “We looked at the evidence, and there is lots of evidence, but I found that the information and guidance was scattered on different websites.

“There was a need for a centralised digital website and platform which provides credible and approved information on topics such as anxiety, long COVID, housing support and homelessness, and fertility.

A few of the 34 topics available via Melo (Image: Melo Cymru)

"The website also offers advice, free resources and free courses, while signposting to mental health support services offered locally and nationally."

34 topics are on the website so far, which Ms Williams has said "have been co-produced with those that have first-hand experience of the topics, and experts from local service providers."

Stephen Ash, 32, is one of the people who was involved in the project that has first-hand experience of certain topics.

Mr Ash, said: "I have autism and I found that autistic people can sometimes be forgotten about, or medical jargon can put you off from accessing the information you need.

Sleep is one of the topics on the Melo site, offering self-help advice to improve sleep, courses to help improve sleeping habits, and when to contact the GP. (Image: Melo Cymru)

"For example, we might not be able to think of the word so it helps to have a list of topics that can help you navigate the site, while keeping the words clear and concise.

"From a carers perspective, carers can use the website to get a better understanding and insight into the issues autistic people face."

Mr Ash stressed that the design makes the site "quite easy to go through," with shortcuts and guides to help with navigation, like a manual.

The website offers several accessibility features such as the Reachdeck system which can translate pages into over 100 languages, read aloud the text on the page, simplify and declutter pages.

Self-help resources can be found on a range of topics, signposting users to local libraries, medical services and council services which are available across Gwent. (Image: Melo Cymru)

Jackie Williams said: "The website encourages feedback through an easy to use ‘thumbs up and thumbs down’ function.

“It is a site for the people of Gwent, created with the help of the people of Gwent."

Think of the website as a toolkit to help you look after your mental health. – if after visiting the site you still think you need more help, there is a section on the site with details of over 70 helplines/support services.

It will signpost to a service such as 111 option 2, which can provide immediate support.

The Melo website has been funded by the Welsh Government as part of the Regional Integration Fund.