Demi-Leigh Assinder, now 21, won the Best Female Vocalist award at the National Entertainment Awards in Essex last year, and as a result had qualified to perform at the National Entertainment Awards at the O2 Indigo in London this November.

However, the excitement hasn't stopped there.

Demi has now been selected to perform at the international Entertainment Awards Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in October 2026, where she will perform against artists from across the globe in a bid to be named the best of the best.

The news was broken to Demi after she was asked to meet the National Entertainment Awards team at the Mercure Hotel in Cardiff for what she believed was a promotional shoot, only to be presented with a Las Vegas trophy and asked to represent the UK at the competition.

Demi-Leigh will be performing in Las Vegas in October 2026 (Image: Demi-Leigh Assinder)

Her mother Claire Robins-Assinder said: "It was a complete shock to all of us, but done in a really lovely way. Demi facetimed me from the Mercure and was so excited when she told me she had been asked to perform in Las Vegas.

"I think the whole family are still in a state of shock because we were not expecting it at all. She's got so much support behind her and everyone is so proud."

Demi was asked to perform at the competition, after winning two awards at the National Entertainment Awards last year.

Demi and her mum have been reflecting on her journey in light of this recent news, from when she first began singing as a 10-year-old with her beloved grandfather to performing on the pub and club circuit in 2019 to suddenly being set to perform on one of the biggest stages in the world in 2026.

Demi said: "The moment I was asked to perform will stay with me always. I am forever grateful, and appreciate everything and all the opportunities that I have been lucky enough to have be given so far.

"I know my granch will be so proud of me as he always said from little girl I would travel with my singing. I'm sure you are by my side cheering me on and still being one of my biggest supporter always.

"What am amazing two years I have had since I started my journey with the National Entertainment Awards."

Demi-Leigh will be joined in Las Vegas by Blackwood performing arts group Studio 54 who are also set to perform at the Hall of Fame.