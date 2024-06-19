Liam Collins, a 36-year-old from the Pontypool area, received a prison sentence of four months for drink driving and driving while disqualified at Newport Magistrates’ Court in February.

He has now breached his licence conditions and been recalled to prison.

Collins is also known to have links to the Cwmbran and Nantyglo areas.

Gwent Police said: "If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101, quoting log reference 2400140167 or direct message us on Facebook or X.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."