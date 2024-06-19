Teri Webster used to work for British Gas delivering training to call centre staff, but she decided to change career entirely and become a Learning Disability Nurse, inspired by the nurses who had looked after her son.

Teri’s 15-year-old son was diagnosed with sensory process disorders, autism and global development delay before his third birthday. Teri left work to become his full-time carer. Since then, he had an additional diagnosis of learning disability and has recently moved into residential care.

She said: “I didn’t know any of the language around learning disabilities and autism before he was born. I noticed he was not meeting his milestones and I was suddenly submerged into this brand-new world of labels, diagnoses, therapies, and healthcare teams.

"Since then, I have navigated the health and social care system and I've gained a lot of knowledge.

“As my son got older, I realised that eventually I wouldn't be able to meet his needs at home. I have another son and it has been a big transition for us all, but it has been for the best and everyone is thriving now.”

Instead of returning to British Gas, Teri decided to use her knowledge and experience to study Learning Disability Nursing at the University of South Wales (USW).

She specifically sought out to do this course because she saw a story online featuring a USW graduate nurse who had worked with her son.

She said: “The moment that I saw that story I knew that this is what I want to do. It was a no brainer for me. I wanted to be the Learning Disability Nurse that my son deserved.

“It was certainly challenging. I was juggling childcare, work placements and assignments, but my passion for working in this field kept me going.

“Being a carer can be isolating and studying gave me some independence. At a time when I was taking a step back from full-time caring and advocating for my son, my goal was to do something, not only benefit me, but that will also make a difference to other people’s lives - helping people who have been in a similar situation to me.”

Now a qualified nurse, Teri will graduate from USW in July and has secured a job, with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, in the Emotional Wellbeing and Mental Health Service.

If you would like to find out more about studying nursing at the University of South Wales, you can click here.