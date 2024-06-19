A total of 1,978,540 applications were made from May 23 to June 16, Government figures show.

This includes 330,621 submitted on June 13 – the highest for a single day so far this year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the election on the afternoon of May 22.

The cumulative number of applications submitted since that date has gradually picked up pace, passing half a million on May 31, one million on June 9 and 1.5 million on June 13.

But time is running out for people who have yet to register to vote.

The deadline to submit an application is 11.59pm on June 18.

The easiest way to apply is online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Some 31% of applications submitted from May 23 to June 16 were by people aged 25 to 34, with a further 25% from people under 25, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

In addition, 17% were from 35 to 44-year-olds, 11% from 45 to 54-year-olds, 9% from 55 to 64-year-olds, 5% from 65 to 74-year-olds, and 2% from people over the age of 75.

Craig Westwood, director of communication, policy and research at the Electoral Commission, said: “Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote ahead of the General Election on July 4.

“Only people who are registered can have their say, so don’t delay.

“Registering to vote is quick and easy – all you need it your name, date of birth, address, and national insurance number.

“People who have been on the register but recently moved home or changed other details will need to register to vote again.”

All voters intending to cast a ballot in the General Election on July 4 will not only need to be registered but also show a form of photo identification at the polling station.

Not all types of photo ID will be accepted, but a passport, driving licence or blue badge are valid.

Anyone without the correct identification will need to apply for a voter authority certificate by 5pm on June 26, which can be done online at gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate

Photo ID rules were brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022, with the Government saying they were necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud.

The requirements were first enforced at last year’s local elections in England.

Applications to vote by post in the General Election need to be submitted by 5pm on June 19 for people in England, Scotland and Wales.

The deadline for people in Northern Ireland to apply to vote by post has already passed.