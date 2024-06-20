Paul Rogers, of Nelson, Caerphilly, has set up shop in the former site of Bobby's Grocers, after the former owner, beloved greengrocer Bobby Brain, retired earlier this year after more than three decades in the business.

Mr Rogers, who also coaches the Nelson Wallball youth team, has opened his new business Green Streets at the site on Commercial Street, with the help of his daughter and apprentice Ffion.

Green Streets has an emphasis providing healthy, nutritious food at affordable prices, and has been building up a large and loyal customer base due to this commitment.

Paul has taken the reins of the business from greengrocer Bob Brain, who was Nelson's greengrocer for 30 years (Image: Paul Rogers) Mr Rogers, who worked for Mr Brain as a young boy, jumped at the chance to take on his former mentor's shop.

He said: "It was such a sad day for the village when Bobby announced his retirement, especially as he is the heart of the community and everyone looked up to him. I aspired to be like him as a young boy when I helped out with deliveries.

"I worked on building sites for decades around the country and always wanted to set up base in my home village of Nelson and to be my own boss just like Bob.

"Bob occasionally comes to the market with me and has introduced me to everyone. He now calls me his apprentice.

"He's taught me about the importance of best, fresh produce. I ensure that those who shop at Green Streets have incredibly fresh, in-season produce."

Paul worked with Bob as a delivery boy while growing up and aspired to open his own business in Nelson (Image: Paul Rogers) Along with specialising in exotic fruits, vegetables and ingredients, this has allowed the people of Nelson and surrounding areas to either taste fruit they have never had before or allowed others to have a taste of the fruits of countries they've visited on holiday.

With this in mind, the customer base has grown exponentially and the grocery has become the beating heart of a thriving village.

Mr Rogers has also shown a commitment to the elderly and less mobile in the community, by setting up a free delivery service and opening a satellite groceries pop-up in Llanbradach and Treharris, among others.

He added: "It is the shop itself that seems to be the draw. With friendly, helpful customer service and a people pleasing attitude, it's no wonder Green Streets has taken off.

"It's lovely to have this business be back at the heart of the village once again."