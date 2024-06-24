Abercarn's Katrina Horrigan-Smith, who lost her battle with bowel cancer in January 2021, will be one of those remembered at the event held on July 6.

Packed with stalls, entertainment and a dog show, Pontypool Park will be a hive of activity from 11am to 9.30pm as fundraisers take on 24 hours of laps in the relay.

Her wife, Danielle Horrigan-Smith, said: "It's that time of year again, Pontypool Relay For Life.

"We lost Katrina, my wife, in January 2021 to a short, courageous battle with bowel cancer.

"Katrina raised over £15,000 during her illness in 9 months by walking a mile a day on crutches."

Her friends and family continued her efforts during her treatment and hospital admissions, earning the team name #katrinasmiles.

Danielle, who completed 37 miles in last year's event, has assembled a larger team for the relay this year to expand their fundraising.

She said: "Our aim is to walk continuous laps of Pontypool Park over 24 hours.

"Last year we had a small but fantastic team. I completed 37 miles around the park. This year, we have a larger team, which will help us broaden our community fundraising.

"This is an amazing charity and event to fight cancer together and to keep #katrinasmile alive and in our hearts every step we take."

Anyone wishing to can donate to the fundraising by visiting the JustGiving website and searching for 'Danielle Horrigan.'