Set to be held in Pontypool Park for 24 hours from July 6-7, the event is held in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Participants of the relay will complete as many laps of the park as possible, their efforts aimed at raising funds and awareness for the charity.

In addition to the relay, the programming of the day will feature various stalls and entertainment from 11am to 9.30pm.

A dog show, touted as a key attraction, is set for a 2pm start.

Volunteer event chair Leanne Powell highlighted the community-oriented aspect of the relay: "Relay for me is about creating a cancer community for our area.

"A group of people who pull together throughout the year for the same cause - to beat cancer.

"A community who spread hope. Who support each other through the highs and lows. Who fundraise and have lots of fun doing so. And who come together on Relay day to celebrate all they have done."

Ms Powell's own experience with loved ones affected by cancer is the driving force motivating her to volunteer.

She encourages more participation, stating, "We are always looking for new teams and new relayers - so get in touch."

Details about the event can be found on Facebook by searching for 'Pontypool Relay for Life'.