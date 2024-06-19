The current owners of the Black Prince in Ynysddu had originally announced plans to close the pub for good at the end of June due to "rising costs", leaving many local residents gutted at the news.

Known for its "fabulous" Sunday roasts, the Black Prince has been a family-run pub, under the ownership of the current management team for the last five years, however it is set to undergo a management change at the end of the month.

The news of a management change that has saved the pub from closure has been met with delight from customers who commented on the announcement on Facebook, which was posted on Tuesday evening.

The announcement confirmed the current management are set to stay on board as pub staff.

The post read: "To our fellow customers

"As many already ready know us from the village and the pub, we wanted to make you aware that we have been offered the opportunity to take on our local The Black Prince.

"Even though management structure will change from the 11th July, we can ensure that the majority will remain unchanged.

"Adele and Mike has agreed to stay on board as Mike as you know will continue the amazing Sunday Roasts, Adele will continue to work as bar staff and share wise advise.

"All our amazing staff will be contacted in due course to discuss job roles and hours of work.

"We will be recruiting for an ambitious chef to take over the kitchen to relaunch our midweek menu’s for the restaurant.

"We have great ideas to move the Pub forward and hopefully have many years serving you and your families.

And yes - there will be a opening party also

"We really hope you support us on this journey as the local community, and we cannot wait to give you the best service possible as the new landlords from July onwards.

"See you all soon and more updates over the coming weeks."

Many people described the announcement as "great news", with one even saying "heartache finally over".

Others wished the new managers, who are local residents, good luck with their new venture and thanked them for keeping the pub open.