POLICE are continuing to hunt a man who has breached his licencing conditions.
Leigh Elston, 35, from the Penpedairheol area, has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
He recieved a prison sentence of five years and nine months for possession of drugs with intent to supply at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2020.
He is believed to have links to Cefn Fforest.
Gwent Police said: "Anyone with information on Elston's whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400177743.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
