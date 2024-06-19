John Maffioli, FEBE co-founder, said: "This list reveals the fastest growing founder-led companies in the UK. The FEBE Growth 100 is where you'll find some of the country’s most talented entrepreneurs and most exciting companies."

Solar Buddies, which came in at number 14 on the list, is the award-winning sunscreen applicator designed specifically for children to apply their sunscreen independently while at school.

Set up in 2015 by Laura Waters and Kelli Aspland, the applicator now helps many more people than they first imagined. Customers now include people with sensory issues and arthritis, among others.

Since breaking into the American market, the business has seen a huge growth in sales and now sells all around the world. It has also recently launched into Asda, Morrisons, Boots and Tesco.

Laura and Kelli appeared on Dragons Den securing investment from Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones.

Co-founder Laura Waters said: "To be recognised as one of the fastest growing businesses in the UK by FEBE is amazing.

"Our journey hasn’t been an easy one but when things like this happen it makes us realise just how far we have come. It’s so exciting for us to see how quickly our business has turned around but this hasn’t happened without hard work and determination. #

"We are very proud of what we have achieved to date, but this wouldn’t have been possible without our wonderful team."

Co-founder Kelli Aspland said: "We don’t tend to look at the growth in a financial manner but celebrate milestones like taking over bigger units, being able to employ more staff and breaking into new markets like retail.

"I feel so fortunate that I get to work with my best friend every day. We bounce off each other and we both agree our business partnership is probably one on its own, but we wouldn’t have it any other way."

To be included on the list a business must have sales between £3m and £200m, it needs to have been trading for at least three years, it needs to have had an operating profit in the latest financial year and the founders must still be involved.

FEBE co-founder Charlotte Quince said: "We're excited to publish this year's Growth 100. We are a network of founders determined to empower and support one another. FEBE founders regularly meet up to gain insights from and help each other. Being an entrepreneur has been too lonely for too long. FEBE is here to change that."

The ranking of the 100 companies was data-driven, with companies ordered by compound annual growth rate in sales over the last three financial years. Businesses were initially selected by either nominating themselves or through FEBE contacting them directly, as well as by accessing publicly available financial information.