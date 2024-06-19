Party leaders including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Conservatives), Sir Keir Starmer (Labour) and Nigel Farage (Reform UK) have all been out on the campaign trail in recent weeks visiting areas and voters all overt the UK.

Whether you are considering voting Conservatives, Labour or perhaps a party a little closer to home like Plaid Cymru there are plenty of options to consider.

The last general election took place back in 2019 when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.

The next election will take place on July 4.

Before voters head to the polls in July, lets take a look back at how south Wales voted at the last election.

We've put together a map showing how the entire UK voted, but let’s take a closer look at South Wales.

How did South Wales vote in the 2019 general election?





Here is how South Wales voted in the last general election back in 2019:

Monmouthshire: Conservative

Newport East: Labour

Newport West and Islwyn: Labour

Torfaen: Labour

Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney: Labour

Cardiff East: Labour

Cardiff North: Labour

Cardiff West: Labour

Cardiff South and Penarth: Labour

Caerphilly: Labour

Pontypridd: Labour

Bridgend: Conservative

Vale of Glamorgan: Conservative

Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare: Labour

Rhondda and Ogmore: Labour

Aberafan Maesteg: Labour

Neath and Swansea East: Labour

Swansea West: Labour

Gower: Labour

You can see how all areas of Wales and the rest of the UK voted in the 2019 general election below:

What were the results at the last general election?





The 2019 General Election saw the Conservatives claim victory, winning 365 seats (48 seats more than in 2017) and 43.6% of the vote.

While the Labour Party won only 202 seats (32.1% of the vote).

RECOMMENDED READING:

The other parties to claim seats were:

Scottish National Party - 48 seats

Liberal Democrats - 11

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - 8

Sinn Féin - 7

Plaid Cymru - 4

Other - 9 (includes the speaker)

The 2019 election saw 81 seats change hands.