The general election in the UK is nearly upon as and as we edge closer to the big day households in south Wales will be considering their options on who to vote for.
Party leaders including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Conservatives), Sir Keir Starmer (Labour) and Nigel Farage (Reform UK) have all been out on the campaign trail in recent weeks visiting areas and voters all overt the UK.
Whether you are considering voting Conservatives, Labour or perhaps a party a little closer to home like Plaid Cymru there are plenty of options to consider.
The last general election took place back in 2019 when Boris Johnson was Prime Minister.
The next election will take place on July 4.
Before voters head to the polls in July, lets take a look back at how south Wales voted at the last election.
We've put together a map showing how the entire UK voted, but let’s take a closer look at South Wales.
How did South Wales vote in the 2019 general election?
Here is how South Wales voted in the last general election back in 2019:
- Monmouthshire: Conservative
- Newport East: Labour
- Newport West and Islwyn: Labour
- Torfaen: Labour
- Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney: Labour
- Cardiff East: Labour
- Cardiff North: Labour
- Cardiff West: Labour
- Cardiff South and Penarth: Labour
- Caerphilly: Labour
- Pontypridd: Labour
- Bridgend: Conservative
- Vale of Glamorgan: Conservative
- Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare: Labour
- Rhondda and Ogmore: Labour
- Aberafan Maesteg: Labour
- Neath and Swansea East: Labour
- Swansea West: Labour
- Gower: Labour
You can see how all areas of Wales and the rest of the UK voted in the 2019 general election below:
What were the results at the last general election?
The 2019 General Election saw the Conservatives claim victory, winning 365 seats (48 seats more than in 2017) and 43.6% of the vote.
While the Labour Party won only 202 seats (32.1% of the vote).
The other parties to claim seats were:
- Scottish National Party - 48 seats
- Liberal Democrats - 11
- Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - 8
- Sinn Féin - 7
- Plaid Cymru - 4
- Other - 9 (includes the speaker)
The 2019 election saw 81 seats change hands.
