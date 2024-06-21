Coleg Gwent, further education college in south east Wales and regarded as one of Wales' 'largest and top performing further and higher education colleges' is holding five open days across their campuses on Tuesday, June 25, for all provisions.

From 5pm until 7.30pm on Tuesday, students can explore full time, part time and university level courses at the following campuses:

Coleg Gwent campus (Image: File)

Newport Nash Road Newport NP19 4TS

Crosskeys Risca Road Crosskeys NP11 7ZA

Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone (Ebbw Vale) Lime Avenue Ebbw Vale NP23 6GL

Torfaen Learning Zone (Cwmbran) Saint Davids Road Cwmbran NP44 1DF

Usk Usk Campus The Rhadyr Usk NP15 1XJ



The college is giving prospective students the chance to take a look at their facilities, find out more information on the higher education courses on offer, and discuss financial and travel support.

Aside from applying on the day, students can:

Learn more about a course and its potential career routes from experienced tutors and ask them questions.

Tour the campuses and view the facilities.

Explore life at Coleg Gwent including; the diversity charter, learning and student support services, the students union and more.

Find out what financial support is available alongside travel information.

Students looking to attend are advised to register their interest via Coleg Gwent's events page here. Family and friends visiting do not need to register.