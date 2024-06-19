But were you aware of the nine garden plants that you do not want anywhere near your own personal plot of peace?

From plants hitting your wallet hard (£2500 in some cases) to toxic plants infecting the area, you'll want to make sure you know what is what.

Garden experts from Power Sheds have listed the top criminal plants that can grow in gardens, as well as the fines homeowners could face for having them.

What’s the most sustainable way of dealing with Japanese knotweed?



It decreases biodiversity – invaded habitats become degraded, with fewer native plants and animals. Controlling it is a UK legal requirement, costing around £165mn pa.



Japanese Knotweed

The Japanese knotweed is one of the most invasive plants around. It has bamboo-like stems and clusters of small white flowers which can cause significant damage to property and infrastructure.

It is difficult to eradicate once established, making it even more important to avoid in your garden. It can regrow quickly and can be costly to leave.

Spear Thistle

The plant has spiky leaves and purple flowers and can spread quickly, causing harm to crops and other vegetation. If discovered, the fines for it can cost up to £2,500.

Common Ragwort

The common ragwort is easily recognisable with its bright yellow flowers and feathery leaves. Although it is one of the most common weeds, this toxic plant is harmful to livestock.

Broad-Leaved Dock

The plant can be recognised by the broad leaves and spikes of small yellow flowers. If they are found in your garden, you can be fined £2,500.

Curled Dock

Another noxious weed, the curled dock, has distinctive curly leaves and spikes of small yellow flowers. It can spread quickly and is a flexible weed. Fines of up to £2,500 can be given for allowing it to grow on your property.

Rhododendron Ponticum

The plant has evergreen leaves and large clusters of pink or purple flowers and is poisonous to vegetation and wildlife. It is difficult to eradicate once established, making it even more important to avoid growing it, otherwise, you could face a £5,000 fine.

Himalayan Balsam

Perhaps one of the quickest to spread, each plant has around 800 seeds that are easily transported by wind, animals, or water, and will grow again. The plant has spikes of showy pink or purple flowers, and fines can go up to £2,500.

Giant Hogweed

This toxic plant is harmful to humans, as its chemicals can cause significant wounds to the skin. While for some, it is just a burning sensation, for others, it can cause permanent scars. They can be recognised by their large white flowers and towering height.

New Zealand Pigmyweed

It’s an invasive plant and the sales of this seed have been banned since 2014. The plant has small green leaves and clusters of tiny white flowers, and it can harm even aquatic environments. If found guilty of having it in your garden, you could face a fine of up to £2,500.