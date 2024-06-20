The group, known as Cynefin Caerffili, is seeking input from residents for their plans to revamp the Grade II-listed Workmen’s Hall, a much-loved community fixture.

The new Community Interest Company aims to mould the hall into a "thriving arts, culture and entertainment centre".

This ambitious project, envisioned to be a creative cultural hub in the town centre, promises to foster talent and culture for all age groups.

The group is aiming to offer a hospitable venue for engaging with theatre, cinema, music, and performing arts.

The centre will host classes, workshops and studios, and will also cater for food and drink options.

As a part of the larger Caerphilly Town 2035 regeneration endeavour, the hub is projected to foster job and training opportunities.

Moreover, it is intended to drive tourism, thereby bolstering the town centre with new businesses and forming a unique cultural quadrant.

Leading the project, alongside the hall’s trustees, are Ceri and Emlyn Davies, a couple who have lived in Caerphilly for most of their lives.

Possessing a pedigree of creative talent, they manage Bomper, an award-winning creative studio in the town centre, renowned for producing music videos for the Foo Fighters and projects with international brands like Levi’s.

Ms Davies said: "There is so much great work happening in Caerphilly, particularly in the creative industry, but people aren’t aware of this because there’s nowhere that brings us all together and signposts audiences to all that’s on offer.

"As a family growing up in Caerphilly, we want our children to experience somewhere that champions inclusivity, celebrates the Welsh language, and promotes creativity."

The hall, historically, has been a hub for community activities and entertainment.

Recalling past events, she highlighted the significance of The Workmen’s Hall to the cultural ethos of the town and expressed a desire for a dedicated venue to sustain and amplify this tradition.

Paul Pole, a trustee at the Workmen’s Hall and a native of Caerphilly, echoes her sentiment.

He said: "Just as the hall was built by the community 100 years ago; we want the centre to serve the communities of Caerphilly now and in the future."

Looking ahead to the hall’s centennial in 2025, Emlyn Davies expressed ambitions of leveraging its potential to foster Welsh language and cultural heritage on a global scale.

He said: "It’s shocking that we don’t have a large space in this town to gather and provide spaces for events and schools.

"The centre would be a fantastic space to hold significant cultural gatherings."

The drive for a community centre echoes the necessity for residents who aren’t able to drive to Cardiff and surrounding areas for cultural events – something the Davies family have first-hand experience of.

Echoing these sentiments, Sally Griffith, one of the directors at Cynefin Caerffili, emphasised the vision of bringing world-class entertainment to Caerphilly and inspiring future artists and creatives.

She said: "It’s also about boosting the local economy and offering excellent training and job opportunities for local people in Caerphilly.

"The next steps for us are to seek further development funding opportunities."

She further invited the community to voice their views to help create a centre that truly reflects their needs and wishes.

The community group has set up a short survey for residents to articulate their ideas.

For more details and to partake in the survey, visit Cynefin Caerffili’s official website.