On Wednesday, June 19, the presiding coroner at an inquest into the death of 15-year-old Myron Davies ruled that his death was an 'accident'.

Myron Davies, 15, from Abersychan, died on July 6, 2022 after falling from the edge of a quarry off Limekiln Road in Abersychan. It is believed that Myron died at the scene from multiple injuries.

The death of Myron Davies has been ruled 'an accident'. (Image: Wales News Service)

Witness statements were heard from the paramedic Ashley Whittaker, pathologist Dr Richard Jones, toxicologist Dr Armitage, witness to the incident Lloyd Whitelock, Myron's mother Sarah Davies, and police investigator detective chief inspector Holborn.

What happened?





Emergency services were called to the incident at the quarry, near Limekiln Road, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at around 6.30pm.

Fifteen-year-old Myron Davies was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another teenager who also fell at the quarry was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A 14-year-old girl, from Blaenavon, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

Several businesses in the surrounding area held collections to support Myron's family, with a GoFundMe page to support with funeral costs.

Tributes to Myron Davies at the quarry near Abersychan. (Image: File)

The headteacher of Abersychan School, Phil Collins, wrote to parents at the time, asking pupils and their families not to visit the quarry to pay tribute to Myron due to safety concerns.

Torfaen MP candidate, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said in 2022: "This is utterly heartbreaking news.

Headteacher of Abersychan School at the time, Phil Collins, wrote to parents asking pupils and their families not to visit the quarry to pay tribute to Myron due to safety concerns. (Image: File)

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young boy who has died and I desperately hope for a recovery for the young girl

"Our whole community in the north of Torfaen is in shock and I know how difficult it will be for all staff and pupils at Abersychan School - our thoughts are with them at this awful time."