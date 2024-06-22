The top 12 best vineyards in the UK have been revealed by Time Out, featuring places from all over the country including London, Dorset and south Wales.

Introducing the list, the media outlet said: "While it’s been the butt of many (mostly French) jokes for years, we Brits aren’t actually just a nation of wine drinkers – we’re pretty darn good at making the stuff, too.

"From chardonnay in Dorset and organic vinos in Kent to sparkling blushes near Cardiff, there are plenty of lovely vineyards dotted throughout the country.

"And better yet, lots of these vineyards are open to the public, offering set menus, pairings, and dazzling countryside views.

"So, keen to see what all the fuss is about? These vineyards will prove that plenty of British wines can hold their own against the usual contenders in France, Italy, New Zealand and the like."

Best vineyards in the UK

The best vineyards in the UK, according to Time Out, are:

Forty Hall Vineyard (London) Chapel Down (Kent) Westwell Wines (Charing) Oxney Organic Estate (Rye) Camel Valley (Cornwall) Llanerch Vineyard Hotel (Vale of Glamorgan) Oastbrook Estate Vineyard (Sussex) Tillingham Winery (East Sussex) Langham Wine (Dorset) Davenport Vineyards (Kent and Sussex) Gwinllan Conwy Vineyard (Conwy) Hambledon Vineyard (Hampshire)

The South Wales vineyard among the best in the UK

Llanerch Vineyard Hotel - located in Hensol in the Vale of Glamorgan - was one of two vineyards in Wales to be named among the best in the UK.

Said to be the "oldest vineyard in Wales" it was recognised by Time Out for its accessibility while still being located in the "peace and quiet of the Welsh countryside.

The media outlet said: "It might be located in the peace and quiet of the Welsh countryside but one of the other many benefits to visiting Llanerch Vineyard is that it’s also only about a half-hour journey from Cardiff.

"That accessibility is pretty important when you consider how remote some other vineyards in the UK can be.

"This vineyard is the oldest in Wales and produces the grapes for a range of wines that span from off-dry white to sparkling blush. Extremely drinkable stuff."

Visitors seem to agree with the high praise given to Llanerch Vineyard Hotel with it boasting a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor from 1328 reviews (at the time of writing).

One guest, describing their visit as a "memorable experience", said: "We came all the way from Australia!

"I found the Vineyard online and booked it for my Fiancé’s 30th Birthday. It was beautiful and relaxing.

"We did the Llanerch Luxury Experience and every part of it was outstanding. 10/10 will recommend to anyone and everyone!"

While another person added: "A lovely wine tasting session with Rachel, and a fabulous tour of the vineyard.

"The staff in the restaurant were absolutely amazing, and the food was exceptional, I highly recommend the ham hock starter.

"Our 2 waiters and waitress were so attentive. Can’t wait to stay again."