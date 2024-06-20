Comments flooded in after we asked readers for their opinions on the matter.

The snapshot of views varied, but common threads of community and employment emerged.

The proposal, discussed earlier this year by the Conservative party, aimed to rekindle the 'national spirit' by reinstating the National Service after it was dissolved back in 1960.

It proposed a compulsory 12-month service for young people, a suggestion that has divided the readership of South Wales Argus.

A significant group of commentators argued that mandatory service would instil much-needed discipline and a sense of community in young people.

Graham Hollinshead stated: "National service is the right thing to do, would give some unruly kids out there some discipline their parents fail to give them".

His sentiment was echoed by other readers, including Joni An Chris Gooch who added: "a years worth of team building, confidence building, the development of self respect and respect for others, the nurturing of self discipline and the growing of characters and personalities along with finding and nurturing passions and skills".

However, the idea of National Service was not universally agreed upon.

Steve Ashton argued: "A better idea would be to aim it at the unemployed between 19 and 21 and include training for a trade within the national service".

This ties into the recurring theme of unemployment seen throughout the comments, many suggesting conditions under which National Service might be considered - notably for those not in work or full-time education.

Counter-arguments raised issues of humanity and personal choice.

Caroline Morgan argued: "It's a ridiculous idea from a short-sighted government.

"To think that forced labour is OK is archaic".

She added that the majority of people in support of the idea were likely past the age band it would apply to.

Sarah Dalton suggested that the projected £2.5bn cost could instead be put "into the NHS or help the councils to get out of debt".

Similarly, Steve Moomin-Jenkins supported investing the funds in "reintroducing youth services, free education the NHS".

Others raised concerns over the livelihood of those in full time work or education.

Kelly Allen drew attention to already taxed educational institutions, noting that children are "lucky if they eat at the right time".

David Clements also highlighted these concerns: "100 per cent no, my children will be starting their lives at 18 into further education and with a part time job", presenting national service as an interference in the potential futures of the young.

The idea of personal choice was clearly important to others such as Nicky Harris Was Denning who stated: "No, everyone should have a choice in what they wish to do not be forced into it".

Predictions for a successful reintroduction were veined with scepticism.

Ian Evans speculated that a "more targeted scheme" would be unveiled before the election, asserting that a National Service scheme that included "all youngsters will never be a vote winner".

Overall, the South Wales Argus readers expressed mixed feelings with common themes of a way to combat anti-social behaviour, personal choice, and employment repeating across divergent viewpoints.