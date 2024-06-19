TWO PEOPLE, a man and a woman, have been charged after a drug bust, where drugs worth almost £300k were discovered at a property in Newport.
A 40-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arrested at around 1.45pm on Monday, June 17, in Maindee, Newport, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers on patrol in the Maindee area of Newport witnessed a suspected drug deal on Albert Avenue at around 1.45pm on Monday 17 June.
"We arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis - and seized a mobile phone.
"Our officers then carried out a search of a residential address on Albert Avenue, Maindee, where they seized drugs with an estimated street value of £290,000, a quantity of cash and an electric bike.
"At the address, we arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs."
Gwent Police confirmed the 40-year-old man has since been charged with the following:
-
Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis resin
-
Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class B
-
Acquire/use/possess criminal property
-
Supplying a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.
The woman has since been charged with the following:
-
Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis resin
-
Acquire/use/possess criminal property
-
Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class B.
They both appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 19, where they were remanded into custody.
