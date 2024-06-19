A 40-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were arrested at around 1.45pm on Monday, June 17, in Maindee, Newport, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers on patrol in the Maindee area of Newport witnessed a suspected drug deal on Albert Avenue at around 1.45pm on Monday 17 June.

Officers carried out a search of a residential address on Albert Avenue, Maindee, and seized drugs with an estimated street value of £290,000, a quantity of cash and an electric bike. (Image: Google Maps)

"We arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis - and seized a mobile phone.

"Our officers then carried out a search of a residential address on Albert Avenue, Maindee, where they seized drugs with an estimated street value of £290,000, a quantity of cash and an electric bike.

"At the address, we arrested a 59-year-old woman on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs."

Two people have since been charged. (Image: File)

Gwent Police confirmed the 40-year-old man has since been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis resin

Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class B

Acquire/use/possess criminal property

Supplying a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

The woman has since been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis resin

Acquire/use/possess criminal property

Conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class B.

They both appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 19, where they were remanded into custody.