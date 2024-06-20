SPAR has launched its biggest campaign of 2024, "Make Me A Champion", transforming the average shopping trip into a potential winning experience.

This comes in the form of SPARaoke Saturdays, starting on June 22 and running for four weeks.

Across England and Wales, more than 100 SPAR stores will participate in this exciting initiative.

In Gwent, five stores - Underwood's Birchgrove Stores, Ponthir Road's Boxer Filling Station, Caerleon Road Newport, Bassaleg Road Newport, and Trevethin's Church Street - are gearing up to host these lively events.

In-store customers simply have to spot an iconic song playing on the radio, pick up the mic near the checkouts, and give their best performance.

By singing along for at least thirty seconds, shoppers stand the chance to walk away with their basket for free.

But the prizes do not stop there.

Besides being able to win single baskets, SPAR is also offering customers the opportunity to win a month's worth of groceries.

From burgers and crisps to dips and strawberries, any grocery item could be a free prize.

A spokesperson for SPAR shared their enthusiasm for squeezing the champion spirit into the household chore of grocery shopping.

They said: "We know that most champions belong on the world sporting stage, but we also know that champions secretly live within local communities.

"So, whilst you may not be getting a medal this summer, you can definitely feel the rush of being your local SPARaoke champion with SPAR!"

The initiative is partly designed as a breather amidst the nail-biting tension surrounding football, the Olympics, Paralympics, and tennis happenings this summer.

SPARaoke Saturdays promise to keep the spirit high and positively charged.

To find out more about participating stores and competition terms, visit the SPAR website.

Remember, if you're in the store and the iconic song starts playing, it's your cue to run, grab the mic and SPARaoke your way to a free basket!