Having started off in London, delegates from the Louisiana State University Shreveport and Heidelberg University, were part of a unique study programme, travelling to several towns and cities to gain knowledge as part of their MBA.

En route to their final stop in Bristol, they stayed at the Delta Hotels by Marriot St Pierre Country Club in Chepstow.

Here, they met with Dr Sue Kingdom, from the Chepstow Chamber of Commerce, Aaron Reeks, from Caldicot Town Team, and hotel manager, Francis Newcombe.

They joined in a round table discussion on myriad business-related topics, including the impact of Brexit and the war in Ukraine.

Several of the delegates were also members of chambers of commerce in their own countries, such as Kentucky in the US and the Finland Australia Chamber of Commerce. They were delighted to meet like-minded individuals.

Having been to lectures in London and Oxford, students were fascinated to hear about the wide range of issues handled by the Chepstow and Caldicot business groups, which are voluntary and work at the front-line supporting independents and other local businesses trading in a rural county.

They were also intrigued to hear about the hotel manager’s experience and of the opportunities for career development within the Delta Hotels chain.

Tour guides Mikael Koski and Tim Kelly, who are part of the Global Academic Ventures academic programme that organised the trip, were delighted to have such a unique and contrasting opportunity. They are hoping to be able to arrange to come back next year.

Dr Sue Kingdom and Aaron Reeks said: "We were delighted to help and hopefully encourage future students to visit Monmouthshire as part of their business studies. We had so many experiences to compare and exchange ideas, we wish we had had more time. We hope to keep in touch.”