Grant funds up to £5,000 are on offer from the company's Community Matters Fund for charitable institutions and community organisations assisting those dealing with employment obstacles.

The focus is across several key areas including enhancing professional skills, facilitating work experience placements, and aiding those re-entering the workforce after extended leaves.

Registered charities, non-profit companies, and unregistered community organisations are eligible to apply for these grants, with applications open till July 12.

National Grid hopes to reach a diverse array of recipients with this £250,000 fund, specifically targeting areas including young individuals outside full-time education, ethnic minorities, disabled people, and ex-offenders.

National Grid’s community engagement manager, Ellie Patey, said: "Significant barriers keep some groups from easily accessing employment opportunities and joining the world of work.

"National Grid understands the huge potential that exists to upskill and support these under-represented groups and is firmly committed to unlocking this untapped talent."

Ms Patey went on to express special interest in applications from South Wales support groups "that deliver practical, focussed programmes to boost skills and improve employability for those furthest from the job market."

Since 2021, the National Grid's Community Matters Fund has been supporting community work, having donated more than £10.5 million across South Wales, the South West, and the Midlands.