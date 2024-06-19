Telecoms company, Openreach, announced an emergency road closure on Church Road in Llandegveth in Monmouthshire on Wednesday, June 19.

The reason given by the telecoms company for the closure was "to gain access to their overhead network to restore a customer’s service."

Church Road off Tre-Herbert Road in Monmouthshire (Image: Google Maps)

A part of Church Road off Treherbert Road in Monmouthshire will be closed until Friday, June 21, remaining closed for Wednesday and Thursday.

Diversions have been put in place and can be seen via the blue line on the map below, which will take motorists via Nantsor Road and Treherbert Road.

A diversion has been put in place. The blue line on the map will take motorists via Nantsor Road and Treherbert Road. (Image: Monmouthshire Council)