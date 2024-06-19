A ROAD in Monmouthshire has been closed in an emergency road closure by a telecoms service to 'restore a customer's service'.
Telecoms company, Openreach, announced an emergency road closure on Church Road in Llandegveth in Monmouthshire on Wednesday, June 19.
The reason given by the telecoms company for the closure was "to gain access to their overhead network to restore a customer’s service."
A part of Church Road off Treherbert Road in Monmouthshire will be closed until Friday, June 21, remaining closed for Wednesday and Thursday.
Diversions have been put in place and can be seen via the blue line on the map below, which will take motorists via Nantsor Road and Treherbert Road.
