A QUESTIONABLE 50-foot grass cutting job has left Flintshire residents amused after a picture was shared to social media.
A photograph of the eye-catching work was shared across various community groups on Facebook this week.
It shows the word 'cook' having been cut onto the grass at the Big Park playground on Sheridan Avenue in Ewloe.
Although, some people on social media were quick to argue that it looks like another word entirely.
Sky Shot Aerial Photography, who captured the photo, said: "Has Banksy bought himself a lawnmower?"
Emma Jones, who shared the post to various groups, added: "Meanwhile in Ewloe the word "COOK" in 50ft letter has been mowed into the kids play field."
Commenting underneath the post on the Connah's Quay Group, Craig Taylor said: "I don't think that says cook!!!"
Andrew Rushby wrote: "Guessing it's been done, to 'persuade' FCC to cut the grass? Maybe we should be doing this in more places."
Chris Thomas added: "I mean, that's pretty creative, I like it."
It is as yet unclear who the culprit behind the message was.
Despite speculation on social media, Flintshire Council has told the Leader that the land is not owned or looked after by them.
