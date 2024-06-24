If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Malachite is a loving pup who really enjoys being in the company of humans or dogs. Malachite has always lived with other dogs so will need a dog in his new home. He is a very curious pup with his nose to the ground during his walks enjoying all the new sniffs there are had to be taken in. He could live with children aged eight-plus, who would not be phased by his busy nature.

Ripple is looking for active owners who will be keen to take her on new adventures and challenge her mind. Ripple is a young and smart girl who is very keen to learn and delve into enrichment activities that can keep her stimulated. She would be best suited to a home with older teenagers and owners who have experience with larger, energetic breeds. Ripple gets along well with other playful dogs and could live with a well-matched friend at home.

Bumblebee has clearly been through a lot prior to arriving with us. She has sadly had her ears cropped and she arrived with a chronic ear infection for which she is having ongoing treatment. We also highly suspect she has had multiple litters and a c-section. If children are present in her new home, they will need to be aged 14-plus. She is looking to be rehomed as an only dog at present although could have calm dog walking buddies out and about.

Badger is a big boy who arrived in our care as a stray. On arrival he was terrified, and it quickly became apparent that he hadn’t had much socialization of any kind in his life. It’s likely he has received little training so we would anticipate he is going to need time to adjust to a normal home life which includes toilet training and learning to be left alone.

Waffles is a five-year-old Labrador who lives life to the full! Waffles was used for breeding and has never had the chance to live in a home before. She may need some extra support to adjust to home life. Waffles is overweight and new owners will need to keep up her exercise and feeding regime without her going hungry as snacks as Waffles favourite thing in the whole world.