In the first three months of 2024, the country saw 236 pubs shut their doors for good, government figures by real estate firm Altus Group have revealed.

Pubs are vanishing from our streets at the rate of 80 a month so far this year which the Altus Group has reported is up 56% from last year.

The number of pubs in England and Wales has fallen from 39,401 at the end of 2023 to 39,162 by the end of March.

The worst affected areas include Wales and the North West of England with 70 pubs disappearing from each area.

Pubs that have been demolished, repurposed, sitting vacant or up for let are all included within the new analysis.

The research comes as 80 of the UK’s largest pub groups and brewers have sent an open letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak and Ed Davey ahead of the election.

These industry figures are calling for politicians to do more to support the sector including the likes of an immediate cut to beer duty to bring it in line with the European average as well as a reform of business rates.

The three major parties have all pledged to shake up business rates to reduce the burden on pubs and restaurants.

The Conservative party has committed that the duty on draught pints in pubs will remain lower than on drinks sold in supermarkets.

They have also promised a review of England's night-time economy to assess how to reverse the current declining trend.

The Labour party has also pledged to overhaul the business rates system as they hope to raise the same revenue and level the playing field between the high street and online businesses.

The UK Spirits Alliance has also urged politicians canvassing for votes to consider a freeze on all alcohol duty in future.

Hilary Whitney, co-founder of Sacred Spirits and member of the UK Spirits Alliance, said: “Politicians need to realise that pubs are more than just pints. A third of all alcoholic drinks served in a pub are spirits, yet they are taxed the highest. A whopping 80% of each bottle of gin currently goes to the taxman.

“At this election, it is important that all politicians back our iconic British spirits industry to protect pubs at home and help grow exports abroad.”

In light of the new research, these are the major pub chains that have closed or are closing branches across the UK.

Wetherspoons

With 809 pubs across the country, J.D. Wetherspoon announced that it would be putting dozens of pubs up for sale back in September 2022.

18 pubs have been sold or surrendered to landlords since the start of 2024, Spoons confirmed in May 2024.

An additional 17 branches reportedly remain up for sale or under offer.

It is said that 47 pubs have closed their doors, see if your local has below:

The John Masefield, New Ferry

Angel, Islington

The Silkstone Inn, Barnsley

The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton

The Colombia Press, Watford

The Malthouse, Willenhall

Thomas Leaper, Derby

Cliftonville, Hove

Tollgate, Harringay

Last Post, Loughton

Harvest Moon, Orpington

Alexander Bain, Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin

Moon on the Square, Basildon

Coal Orchard, Taunton

Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose, Bootle

Edmund Halley, Lee Green

The Willow Grove, Southport

Postal Order, Worcester

North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham

The Sir John Stirling Maxwell, Glasgow

The Knight's Templar, London

Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth

The Water House, Durham

The Widow Frost, Mansfield

The Worlds Inn, Romford

Hudson Bay, Forest Gate

The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

The Bankers Draft, Eltham, London

The Sir John Arderne, Newark

The Capitol, Forest Hill

Moon and Bell, Loughborough

Nightjar, Ferndown

General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton

The Rising Sun, Redditch

The Butlers Bell, Stafford

Millers Well, East Ham

Foxley Hatch, Purley

The Coronet, London

The Percy Shaw, Halifax

Resolution, Middlesborough

Asparagus, Battersea

The Sir Norman Rae, Shipley

The Market Cross, Holywell

The White Hart, Todmorden

There are also some Wetherspoons pubs up for sale at the time of writing. These reportedly include:

The Ivor Davies, Cardiff

Foot of the Walk, Edinburgh

London & Rye, London

Fleetwood, London

The Quay, Poole

Meanwhile, there are 10 Spoons branches that are currently under offer.

This is where a buyer has presented an offer that is being considered by the seller.

Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath

Jolly Sailor, Bristol

The Mockbeggar Hall, Moreton

The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green

The Cross Keys, Pebbles

Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield

The Regent, Kirkby in Ashfield

The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon

The Hain Line, St Ives

Market Cross, Holywell

These are the Wetherspoons pubs that have closed, are closing or are up for sale. (PA) (Image: PA)

Marston's Brewery

Following a review of its estate, Marston's put 61 pubs up for sale last year.

Over two thirds of the 61 sites put up for sale are said to have already been sold which includes drinking spots in the Midlands, Wales, Yorkshire and more.

These are the 61 pubs that were put up for sale in March 2023:

Admirals Table, Bridgwater

Albert Vaults, Holyhead

Bax Castle, Horsham

Bedford Arms, Derby

Bellflower, Preston

Blacksmiths, Wakefield

Blenheim, Derby

Blue Pig, Kidderminster

Bluebell, Telford

Bradford Arms, Oswestry

Bridge Inn, Richmond

Bull & Butcher, Nottingham

Bush Inn, Dudbey

Crates & Grapes, Mansfield

Crooked House, Dudley

Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay

Derwent Walk, Consett

Duke of Wellington, Wrexham

Evergreen Inn, Tenby

Firebug, Leicester

Floaters Mill, Fence Houses

Fountain Inn, Stourbridge

Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge

Gate Inn, Matlock

George Hotel, Penrith

Griffin, Halifax

Hampden Arms, Wrexham

Harlequin, Kettering

Harry Watkins, Llanelli

Heart of England, Northampton

Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool

Jubilee Inn, Leicester

King Charles, Ross-on-Wye

King William, Dudley

Malt Shovel, Matlock

Marquess of Exeter, Oakham

Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Trent

Oak Inn, Coventry

Oxleathers, Stafford

Pelican, Sailsbury

Plough Inn, Newark

Randlay Farmhouse, Telford

Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent

Red Lion, Telford

Ring O'Bells, Mexborough

Rising Sun, Huddersfield

Rossmere, Cleveland

Rutland Arms, Nottingham

Saddlers Arms, Cardigan

Spills Meadow, Dudley

Spital Vaults, Chester

Strickland Arms, Penrith

Tafarn Pennionyn, Caernarfon

Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes

Top Monkey, Mold

Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon

Victoria Hotel, Dorchester

Wellington, Pretson,

Wheatsheaf, Mansfield

White Lion, Wigan

White Swan Inn, York

Whitbread

Whitbread has also recently announced plans to close 126 "loss-making venues" to make way for more hotel rooms.

The major hotel and restaurant chain has around 840 sites across the UK and owns brands including Beefeater, Brewers Fayre and Premier Inn.

The chain plans to convert 112 restaurants into hotel extensions.

21 sales have repeatedly gone through with the rest of the sales expected to be completed within the next two years.

The four sites that have been confirmed to close are:

The Manor Farm Beefeater in Rainham, Kent

The Bridge Barn Beefeater in Woking, Surrey

The Acorn Beefeater in Burgess Hill, Sussex

The Grandstand Beefeater in Newton Abbot, Devon

Has your local pub closed or is it surviving? Let us know in the comments.