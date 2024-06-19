South Wales Argus
Crash on major road causes 'severe' delays of more than 20 minutes

A4232 J33 Capel to Culverhouse St Fagan's vehicle crash

By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Emergency services are at the site of a crash on the A4232
  • Long delays have been reported in the area
  • One lane has been closed, with motorists being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

