'GoodLife Pharmacy', located on Caerleon Road in Newport, changed ownership on Friday, May 31, after offering pharmaceutical services to locals as 'Well Pharmacy'. Some residents have expressed concerns on the independent pharmacy's delivery charges, and how they may affect certain vulnerable members of society.

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “On 3rd June 2024 the ownership of the pharmacy at 175 Caerleon Road, Newport changed from Bestway National Chemists Ltd t/a Well to Positive Solutions Pharmacist Ltd t/a Goodlife Pharmacy."

“Delivery isn’t part of the pharmacy’s NHS contract with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, so we are unable to comment on the changes to their delivery arrangements for patients.

“Equally we aren’t privy to the reasons for the change of ownership. Aneurin Bevan University Health Board isn’t able to comment on these private arrangements and these should be directed to the pharmacy contractor concerned.”

A spokesperson for GoodLife Pharmacy, explained their objective is to "promote healthcare accessibility for the local community, which is why we decided to extend our operating hours up until 18:30 Monday through to Friday."

(Image: Google)

The GoodLife Pharmacy is now open Monday to Friday, 9am until 6.30pm.

The community pharmacy said they provide "an array of services, including support for giving up smoking, emergency contraception, common illnesses, and urgent medical supplies."

The pharmacy representative also outlined that getting specific prescriptions for customers can pose a challenge due to "the widespread medication shortages".

They added: "To support palliative care patients, we at GoodLife pharmacies have expanded the inventory we have on hand and collaborate with a variety of vendors to source medications to ensure the local community is better served in fulfilling their prescription needs."

Speaking on the topic of medication delivery charges, the spokesperson said: "Unfortunately pharmacies are compelled to charge for this [delivery] since it is just one of the many things that that are not covered by the NHS contract. Many pharmacies, including Boots the Chemist do charge for this service and it is not uncommon or unusual practice to do so.

"GoodLife pharmacy is not unique in having to charge for additional services outside the NHS contract and a quick internet search will reveal this. Unfortunately, due to inadequate government funding for community pharmacies, many businesses are compelled to now charge for extra services in order to stay in business.

"I would be more than pleased to talk with patients and, if feasible, come up with a solution that would aid with medication compliance and improve safety.

"Adequate sign posting is always undertaken and patient given advance warning of future charges if they do not qualify for the free service. As goodwill the first delivery/dosette box is always free so that patients are made aware of future charges."

"Not told about the charge"





One Newport man was left upset by the change in delivery fees.

Richard Garner, 65, claimed he was "not told about the charge until I had my medication delivered at the end of May / beginning of June."

(Image: Newsquest)

Mr Garner said: "Why should I pay for the delivery when it has been free in the past?"

He added: "I think its wrong the way they are treating us disabled people."

Mr Garner provided a receipt which outlined a £15 charge by GoodLife Pharmacy for a dosette box - a container which has separate compartments for days of the week and times of the day to help people with taking their medicines.

(Image: Newsquest)

Regarding the dosette boxes and subsequent charges, the GoodLife Pharmacy spokesperson, said: "With regards to dosette boxes these are compliance aids for patients who need help taking their medication.

"When a patient is able to take medication safely outside a dosette box this is the preferred route.

"All pharmacies including mine make reasonable adjustments for patients who qualify under the Equality Act (2010).

"A person is regarded as disabled, if they have a physical or mental impairment, which has a substantial adverse effect on that patient’s ability to carry day to day activities. Additionally, the impairment must be either long term (that is, has lasted more than 12 months) or is likely to last more than 12 months or for the rest of the person’s life (for example multiple sclerosis).

(Image: Newsquest)

"It is worth noting that the person who makes this decision is the dispensing pharmacist, not the GP, social care or any other agency.

"For patients who do not qualify under the equality act, community pharmacies can decide to charge for the supply of a dosette box as a private transaction or may not offer this as a private service. The fee varies between participating pharmacies.

"Historically dosette boxes and deliveries were offered free of charge to anyone requesting but this has become unsustainable and too expensive for pharmacies. A recent ITV coverage highlighted on average ten pharmacies a week are shut every week in England due to a decline in government funding and high levels of inflation."

GoodLife Pharmacy said their primary focus remains "committed to the patients' health and well-being, signposting to other pharmacies where necessary and advanced warning of future charges where applicable."