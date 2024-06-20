Officers from Gwent Police's road policing and specialist operations unit joined forces with the Torfaen neighbourhood policing team to stop a vehicle who had been arousing suspicion.

Upon being stopped, officers found the driver was intoxicated, a non licence holder and was uninsured.

The vehicle, a white Audi, was immediately seized from the driver.

Gwent Police's Operations and Support team posted the news on their X, formerly Twitter, account at just before 3am on Thursday morning, as part of their commitment to keeping Gwent's roads safe.