KIERAN E PRICE, 25, of East Pentwyn, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANEESHYA REJIMON, 37, of Edward German Crescent, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS ANDREWS, 32, of Fflorens Road, Treowen, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 on December 4, 2023.

He was fined £300 and must pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMES MORGAN, 43, of Caer Odyn, Blaina must pay £1,051 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS AARON MATTHEWS, 20, of York Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A467 in Newport on November 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TERRENCE ANDREW JAMES, 58, of Attlee Avenue, Abertillery must pay £1,574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM CLARKE, 22, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £147 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMUEL BROOKS, 34, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JESSICA SHEEHY, 46, of Waunddu, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 eastbound on November 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

REZAUL RABBANI, 32, of Phillip Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on High Street on December 2, 2023.

RASTISLAV LACKO, 52, of Caerleon Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on October 22, 2023.

He must pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KAILEY PRITCHARD-PARTON, 52, of Woodland View, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £168 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 26, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.