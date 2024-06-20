The incident caused severe delays of around 20 minutes on the A4232 from junction 33 Capel Llaniltern to Culverhouse Cross at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Traffic Wales South reported that one lane was being blocked by emergency services who were in attendance and dealing with the crash.

The delays were being reported on the road and surrounding routes for around an hour, with a recovery vehicle called once the lanes had been reopened at around 7.40pm.

South Wales Police confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the crash, but that no injuries had been reported.

A spokesperson said: "South Wales Police were called following a road traffic collision which happened shortly after 5pm yesterday on the A4232 near Culverhouse Cross.

"Four vehicles were involved.

"No injuries have been reported. The road remained open.”