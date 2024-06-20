A MAN who had been in prison for drink driving and driving while disqualified has been found after breaching his licence conditions.
Gwent Police have confirmed they have located and arrested 36-year-old Liam Collins from the Pontypool area at 9.45am on Thursday morning.
ℹ️ We recently appealed for information to find 36-year-old Liam Collins, from the Pontypool area, who had been recalled to prison.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 20, 2024
✅ He has now been found and arrested.
🤝 Thank you for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/WGuCL1TsWY
Collins had been recalled to prison on Wednesday, June 19, and had received a prison sentence of four months for drink driving and driving while disqualified at Newport Magistrates’ Court in February.
Police thanked the public for their help with the appeal.
