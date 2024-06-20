Gwent Police have confirmed they have located and arrested 36-year-old Liam Collins from the Pontypool area at 9.45am on Thursday morning.

ℹ️ We recently appealed for information to find 36-year-old Liam Collins, from the Pontypool area, who had been recalled to prison.



✅ He has now been found and arrested.



🤝 Thank you for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/WGuCL1TsWY — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 20, 2024

Collins had been recalled to prison on Wednesday, June 19, and had received a prison sentence of four months for drink driving and driving while disqualified at Newport Magistrates’ Court in February.

Police thanked the public for their help with the appeal.