A MAN who had been in prison for drink driving and driving while disqualified has been found after breaching his licence conditions. 

Gwent Police have confirmed they have located and arrested 36-year-old Liam Collins from the Pontypool area at 9.45am on Thursday morning. 

Collins had been recalled to prison on Wednesday, June 19, and had received a prison sentence of four months for drink driving and driving while disqualified at Newport Magistrates’ Court in February.

Police thanked the public for their help with the appeal. 