Dylan Thomas from Wrexham attended the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on Tuesday, June 18 to see the one and only Bryan Adams in an unforgettable concert.

Attending with mum Claire and dad David, the family-trio made fantastic memories which were topped by Dylan being invited onto the stage to meet the man himself.

The singer initiated a dance competition during 'You Belong To Me' which really got the audience up on their feet.

"Amazingly, Dylan won!" said dad, David.

Pointing at Dylan, Bryan Adams said: "I think we've found our dancer tonight" as he made his way through the cheering crowd where he was lifted onto the stage by band members.

Dylan at the Bryan Adams concert

Bryan Adams continued: "It's the best dancing I've seen in a long time."

He was introduced to band members and left with the drumstick plectrum and a special crew t-shirt.

Overjoyed Dylan said: "It was the best moment of my life" which was confirmed by his dad who said he couldn't get to sleep when he got home.

Mum Claire added: "It was an amazing evening topped off by Bryan's kindness towards Dylan. And what a show!"

Heading back to the car, Dylan was recognised by other concert goers who gave him a high five and also praised his dance moves.

The concert was a roaring success and a glimpse into the remaining line-up for the 77th Eisteddfod.