A DRIVER has been ordered to pay more than £700 and had five penalty points put on their licence after being caught speeding in a 20mph zone.
Aaron Marc Kurt Lister, 42, from Pontypool was recorded travelling at 37mph while driving a Ford Transit van on Chepstow Road in the Monmouthshire village of Llansoy.
His speeding offence occurred on October 26 last year, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Lister was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.
The speed limit on the road was 30mph but was lowered to 20mph following a controversial new law introduced by the Welsh government in September 2023 which reduced limits on hundreds of roads and streets.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here