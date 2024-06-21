Aaron Marc Kurt Lister, 42, from Pontypool was recorded travelling at 37mph while driving a Ford Transit van on Chepstow Road in the Monmouthshire village of Llansoy.

His speeding offence occurred on October 26 last year, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lister was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs.

The speed limit on the road was 30mph but was lowered to 20mph following a controversial new law introduced by the Welsh government in September 2023 which reduced limits on hundreds of roads and streets.