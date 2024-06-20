Lucy Mae, who is in Tenerife and was the last person to speak with Jay before he disappeared, launched the fundraiser.

Lucy and a spokesperson for GoFundMe have told the Lancashire Telegraph that this fundraiser is legitimate.

The money will be used to pay for living costs while the family are searching for Jay, an apprentice bricklayer, on the island.

At the time of writing, more than £12,000 has been raised.

There have been reports of several scam GoFundMe pages set up in the past. Family friend, Rachel Hargreaves, set one up earlier this week but it was taken down shortly afterwards due to wishes from the family.

Rachel said: “Morning everyone so there is a GoFundMe page.

“Originally we didn’t want to but now as days pass Debbie [Jay’s mum] will stay longer and so will the rest of us.”

Jay Slater, 19, was last spoken to at 8.50am on Monday, June 17.

According to a location pin sent to his friend Lucy, his last known location was near Rural de Teno Park. He said he was lost in the middle of the mountains with nothing around.

Family and friends have been posting about Jay’s disappearance on social media and his mum, Debbie, has flown over to Tenerife to search for him.

Jay attended a music festival in Tenerife and then decided to stay with some people he met following a night out, not realising how far away they lived.

He then attempted to walk home when he became lost in the mountains.

Lucy told the Lancashire Telegraph that it is out of character for him to be missing.

She said: “I have never been so worried in my life.

“Jay rang me at 8.50am [on Monday] saying he was lost in a mountain and that his phone was lost. He sent me a pinpoint of his location but when his phone died that cut off.

“It is out of character for him to wander off on his own.”

The teenager was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, trainers and a black bag. He is slim, with brown hair and blue eyes.

You can donate to the fundraiser, called Get Jay Slater Home, on GoFundMe.