Officers from the Caerphilly county borough have begun an investigation into a report of arson after a fire was believed to have been deliberately set in The Crescent, Trecenydd,at around 2am and 3am on Thursday, May 30.

Damage was caused to the garden, including tree cuttings, fencing and plastic toys.

Police are now asking that anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage gets in touch by calling 101 or via direct message on social media quoting log reference 2400176592.

The appeal was officially launched with a social media post shared to their official accounts at 11am on Thursday, June 20.