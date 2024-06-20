The finalists for the Great British Pub Awards 2024 have been revealed with this year's event featuring an array of categories including:

Best Town Pub

Best Country Pub

Best Pub for Dogs

Best Pub for Entertainment

Best Pub for Families

Best Pub for Food

Best Pub Garden

Best Pub to Watch Sport

Best Sustainable Pub

Best Community Pub

Best Pub for Beer

Pub of the Year

Just two pubs in the whole of Wales featured among the finalists with pubs from Cardiff and Bridgend making the shortlist for the Pub of the Year award.

Pub of the Year nominees

Greene King Pub of the Year

The Hayloft - Hayloft, Nottingham

The Futurist - Liverpool, Merseyside

The East End Fox - Baillieston, Glasgow

The Dolphin - Wallingford, Oxfordshire

The Queen's Head - Pinner, Greater London

The Cott Inn - Dartington, Devon

Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year

Ashby Tavern - Hinckley, Leicestershire

The Royal Oak - Brandon, Warwickshire

The Bellringer - Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

Blue Ball Inn - Worrall, South Yorkshire

The Rising Sun - Rochester, Kent

The Commercial Inn - Dunfermline, Scotland

Marstons Pub of the Year

Aubrey Arms - Cardiff, Wales

Griffin - Loughborough, Leicestershire

Llangewedd - Bridgend, Wales

New Plough Inn - Hinckley, Leicestershire

The Star - Penkridge, Staffordshire

Twa Dogs - Keswick, Cumbria

Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year

The Woodman - Ruislip, Middlesex

The Newtown Pippin - Bracknell, Berkshire

The Crown & Anchor - Northern Quarter, Manchester

The Pack Horse - Hayfield, Derbyshire

The Gloucester Old Spot - Bristol

Danish Invader - Stamford, Lincolnshire

The 2 South Wales pubs named finalists for Pub of the Year award

Aubrey Arms (Cardiff)

Address: Swansea Road, Cardiff, CF5 6TQ

Tripadvisor rating: 4 our of 5 (478 reviews)

The Aubrey Arms, on Tripadvisor, has been described by visitors as "a good night out", "fabulous" and "a great find".

One guest commented: "Stumbled upon this pub whilst traveling back from west Wales. Amazing food tasty and very delicious Extremely friendly and welcoming staff."

While another person added: "Came to have Sunday Lunch for Mothers day. The food was delicious and value for money. The atmosphere was chilled and all the staff were friendly,helpful and made the visit even more special."

Llangewedd Arms (Bridgend)

Address: Broadlands, Gentle Way, Bridgend, CF31 5EJ

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5 out of 5 (404 reviews)

The Llangewedd Arms, on Tripadvisor, has been described by visitors as a "great place", "fabulous" and "well worth a visit".

One person, describing their visit on Tripadvisor, said: "Called in for a meal with our little dog .what a wonderful place.

"Really welcoming,lovely surroundings,reasonably priced delicious meal,dog friendly,will definitely visit again."

The Great British Pub Awards 2024 will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.