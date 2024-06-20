Two pubs in South Wales have been named among the best in the UK after featuring on a list of finalists in the Great British Pub Awards 2024.
The finalists for the Great British Pub Awards 2024 have been revealed with this year's event featuring an array of categories including:
- Best Town Pub
- Best Country Pub
- Best Pub for Dogs
- Best Pub for Entertainment
- Best Pub for Families
- Best Pub for Food
- Best Pub Garden
- Best Pub to Watch Sport
- Best Sustainable Pub
- Best Community Pub
- Best Pub for Beer
- Pub of the Year
You can see the full list of finalists for all the categories on the Great British Pub Awards website.
Our 2024 finalists have now been announced! A HUGE congratulations to all of the incredible pubs that have made it this far - you brilliant pub owners and operators truly are the backbone of this historic industry. Find out who made the cut here 👉 https://t.co/nM5Jj5kXr1 pic.twitter.com/F9dTAqWVUL— The Morning Advertiser (@morningad) June 20, 2024
Just two pubs in the whole of Wales featured among the finalists with pubs from Cardiff and Bridgend making the shortlist for the Pub of the Year award.
Pub of the Year nominees
Greene King Pub of the Year
- The Hayloft - Hayloft, Nottingham
- The Futurist - Liverpool, Merseyside
- The East End Fox - Baillieston, Glasgow
- The Dolphin - Wallingford, Oxfordshire
- The Queen's Head - Pinner, Greater London
- The Cott Inn - Dartington, Devon
Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year
- Ashby Tavern - Hinckley, Leicestershire
- The Royal Oak - Brandon, Warwickshire
- The Bellringer - Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
- Blue Ball Inn - Worrall, South Yorkshire
- The Rising Sun - Rochester, Kent
- The Commercial Inn - Dunfermline, Scotland
Marstons Pub of the Year
- Aubrey Arms - Cardiff, Wales
- Griffin - Loughborough, Leicestershire
- Llangewedd - Bridgend, Wales
- New Plough Inn - Hinckley, Leicestershire
- The Star - Penkridge, Staffordshire
- Twa Dogs - Keswick, Cumbria
Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year
- The Woodman - Ruislip, Middlesex
- The Newtown Pippin - Bracknell, Berkshire
- The Crown & Anchor - Northern Quarter, Manchester
- The Pack Horse - Hayfield, Derbyshire
- The Gloucester Old Spot - Bristol
- Danish Invader - Stamford, Lincolnshire
The 2 South Wales pubs named finalists for Pub of the Year award
Aubrey Arms (Cardiff)
Address: Swansea Road, Cardiff, CF5 6TQ
Tripadvisor rating: 4 our of 5 (478 reviews)
The Aubrey Arms, on Tripadvisor, has been described by visitors as "a good night out", "fabulous" and "a great find".
One guest commented: "Stumbled upon this pub whilst traveling back from west Wales. Amazing food tasty and very delicious Extremely friendly and welcoming staff."
RECOMMENDED READING:
- The 5 South Wales pubs and bars recognised among the best in the UK
- South Wales pubs named among best in UK for a pint in CAMRA Best Beer Guide 2024
- The 3 south Wales beer gardens named among the best in the UK
- South Wales beer garden with 'idyllic' views named among the best in the UK
While another person added: "Came to have Sunday Lunch for Mothers day. The food was delicious and value for money. The atmosphere was chilled and all the staff were friendly,helpful and made the visit even more special."
Llangewedd Arms (Bridgend)
Address: Broadlands, Gentle Way, Bridgend, CF31 5EJ
Tripadvisor rating: 3.5 out of 5 (404 reviews)
The Llangewedd Arms, on Tripadvisor, has been described by visitors as a "great place", "fabulous" and "well worth a visit".
One person, describing their visit on Tripadvisor, said: "Called in for a meal with our little dog .what a wonderful place.
"Really welcoming,lovely surroundings,reasonably priced delicious meal,dog friendly,will definitely visit again."
The Great British Pub Awards 2024 will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here