Many will know there are plenty of reasonable, safe spots to leave vehicles when out and about, but there are some areas where it’s not deemed appropriate.

With this in mind, have you ever wondered if it’s illegal to park on corners and if you can be fined for doing so?

Let’s find out what this car expert has advised, according to the Highway Code and law.

Can you park on a corner in the UK?





Although there aren’t any “specific” laws when parking on corners of the road in the UK, there are still rules to follow and the law could come into place which means you could be at risk of being fined.

Aleksandrs Buraks, head of growth at DiscoverCars.com explained: “There aren’t any specific laws against parking on the corner of the road, but the Highway Code does contain rules against parking on a bend in the road or close to a junction.

“The Highway Code says you can’t park ‘opposite or within 10 metres (32 feet) of a junction, except in an authorised parking space’.

“The Highway Code also specifies that you cannot park on a bend in the road.”

He added: “However, while these are regulations, they are not punishable by law, unless the parked car is obstructing the road, in which case Rule 242 would have been broken - and that rule is backed up by both the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986 and the Road Traffic Act 1988.

“If caught parking in a way that blocked the road, you could be fined £100 there and then, and receive up to three points on your licence, with a fixed penalty charge of Careless Driving.

“If in doubt when parking on the roadside, just bear in mind the other rules from the Highway Code for this situation.

“Don’t park facing against the traffic flow, and stay as close as you can to the roadside itself, taking up minimal space on the road.”