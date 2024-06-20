It has been a difficult few months for lovers of sweet treats in the UK with several chocolates being axed by major confectionary companies including the likes of Cadbury and Nestle.

In November (2023), Cadbury confirmed it had discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar after just five years on UK shelves.

Then in May, the confectionary company said its Dairy Milk Orange chocolate bar had also been discontinued.

Discontinued UK sweets and chocolates

Meanwhile, Nestle revealed in November last year it was discontinuing its Caramac and Animal Bars much to the disappointment of fans.

Before in February (2024) revealing it was cutting Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars from its range of products.

Discontinued Milky Way Crispy Rolls return at Home Bargains

Before all these, Milky Way Crispy Rolls were discontinued by Mars Wrigley back in 2022.

At the time, a spokesperson for the company, speaking to The Sun, said: "While Milky Way Crispy Rolls are currently in a galaxy far, far away we’re pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as Milky Way Magic Stars, Maltesers, Mars and of course, the traditional Milky Way."

But now, two years on, the fan-favourite chocolate treats are back, and on sale in Home Bargain stores across the UK for just 99p (for a box of six).

Public service announcement



The absolute 🐐 are back at Home Bargains 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/bEqA0JrH3M — Josh (@joshpearson180) June 19, 2024

Shoppers have been quick to spread the news of the Milky Way chocolate's return, taking to social media to share their discovery.

One person, commenting on a post on the Facebook Group Extreme Couponing & Bargains UK, said: "They’re back!"

Another person added: "Ohhhhhhh my days. Neeeeeed some."

A third person commented: "They are 99p quickkkk runnnnn."

While another user said: "I need these in my life again. Lets hope my nearest one has them when i next visit on friday."

RECOMMENDED READING:

Cadbury Freddos to return to "original" price of 10p at Morrisons

Meanwhile, Morrisons is set to go "back in time" this summer as it returns Cadbury Freddo chocolate bars to their "original" price of 10p.

The supermarket chain said while the chocolate treat typically retails for 25p, to celebrate Morrisons 125th anniversary and 200 years of Cadbury it would be reducing the price to just 10p for a limited time, allowing customers to save 60%.

Morrisons 10p Freddos will be available in-store across the UK for a limited time only - from June 21 to 24.