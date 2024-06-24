Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Leo Stanley VassalloLeo Stanley Vassallo was born on May 14, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 2oz. He is the first child of Tyler Riley and Michael Vassallo, of Newport.

Isla Beryl May FullwoodIsla Beryl May Fullwood was born on May 15, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. Her parents are Rachael Murphy and Lewis Fullwood, of Newport, and her big brother is Lucas Fullwood, six.

Grayson GardnerGrayson Gardner was born on March 19, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 12oz. His mum is Natasha Gardner, of Undy, and his big sister is Ivy-Grace, 16 months.