The Gwent Police Operations and Support team have announced that two vehicles have been seized and the drivers reported to court for driving uninsured.

Speaking of the first vehicle, a spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We stopped this vehicle last week and dealt with the driver for no insurance and speeding at 50mph in a 30

"We stopped it again on Tuesday, same driver, still no insurance for him to drive

"Vehicle seized, drive reported to court where a ban awaits for points totting up"

Officers stopped this vehicle for a second time, after learning the car had still not been insured. He was reported to the police. (Image: Gwent Police)

Officers then stopped a car which was dragging its bumper across the road, to find two children with no seatbelts on in the car.

A spokesperson for the Gwent Police Operations and Support team, said: "This vehicle then passed officers dragging its bumper along the road

"Two children unrestrained in the rear

Two children were found in the rear of the car with no restraints (Image: Gwent Police)

"Vehicle stopped, and despite drivers attempts to give false details his true identity revealed he was unlicensed and uninsured

"Vehicle seized and Driver reported"