Torfaen is known for having the most southerly population of Red Grouse in Wales and is made up of various habitats including Waunafon Bog, one of the largest upland peat bogs in the South Wales Valleys.

The Go Wild event in Pontypool Park, which will help kick-off Wales Nature Week, is set for Saturday, June 29 from 10am until 4pm.

It promises a day of family fun with insect displays, bird box making, origami craft, and storytelling sessions.

Members of Torfaen County Borough Council’s environment team will be present to discuss their grassland management initiative, one of several steps the council is taking to tackle the climate and nature emergency.

Andrew Osborne, group leader, natural environment policy and Streetscene operations, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting this year’s Go Wild event as members of the Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen Local Nature Partnership."

Mr Osborne expects a broad range of organisations to attend and encourages attendees to "come along to find out more about local nature and get involved in some fun events running throughout the day."

Visitors can look forward to viewing winning pieces from a recent litter sculpture competition and will have the opportunity to interact with tools used for grassland management.

With initiatives aimed at encouraging walking or cycling instead of short car trips, this event offers a valuable look into what's being done for the environment in Torfaen.