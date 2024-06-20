Paul Hackwood, 48, was last seen leaving an address in the Maindee area at around 7.15pm on Wednesday, June 19.

He is believed to have been seen in the Two Locks area of Cwmbran around 7.50pm that evening.

He is described as around 5 ft 11 inches tall, of medium build with short dark hair.

Paul was last seen wearing a navy-blue jogging bottoms, a grey hooded jumper, black trainers and is carrying a red and white carrier bag.

He has links to Cwmbran, including Cwmbran Boating Lake.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400202850.

"Paul is also urged to get in touch with us."